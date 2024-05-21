Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 13,667 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 174,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 173,731 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $766,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

