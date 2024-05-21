Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

DVN stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

