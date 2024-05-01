Analysts Offer Predictions for Nova Leap Health Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nova Leap Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nova Leap Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Nova Leap Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

Shares of NLH stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Nova Leap Health has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

