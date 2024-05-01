Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.25.

NYSE CW opened at $253.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $227.27. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $261.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,885,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $31,386,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,863 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $31,816,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 674.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

