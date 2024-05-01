William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $762.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.