Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LI. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.21.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 11,330,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.10. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.