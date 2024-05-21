Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Raised to $6.00 at UBS Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Riskified alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Riskified

Riskified Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. 550,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.31. Riskified has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.29.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 81,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Riskified by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Riskified by 83.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 485,248 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.