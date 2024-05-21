JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

DK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. 178,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,444. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Delek US by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

