Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Up 3.0 %

PPBT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 63,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,259. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Purple Biotech by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

