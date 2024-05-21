Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Purple Biotech Stock Up 3.0 %
PPBT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 63,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,259. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.98.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.
