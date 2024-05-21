PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTCT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. 424,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,858. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568,171 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,605,000 after purchasing an additional 188,774 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

