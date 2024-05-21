Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at TD Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Domo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domo

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 91,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $276.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.35. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Domo by 42.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 316,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 299,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.