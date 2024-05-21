Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $565,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $23.11 on Tuesday, reaching $806.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,273. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $816.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $761.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

