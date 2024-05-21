Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 231.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,361. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.45.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,885,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after buying an additional 1,394,872 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $5,782,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,908 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $3,825,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.