Auna SA’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 1st (NYSE:AUNA)

Auna’s (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 1st. Auna had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 22nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Auna’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUNA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUNA opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Auna has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auna stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Auna comprises about 1.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Auna as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

