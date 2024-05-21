Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $514.57 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,485,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159,718 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $514,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.86. 2,350,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,108. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.