Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HII. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

HII stock opened at $276.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

