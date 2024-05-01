Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 2,780,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

