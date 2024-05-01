Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of BTX opened at $1.77 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.