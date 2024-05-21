AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.67 and last traded at $56.78. 221,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 783,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29,603.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

