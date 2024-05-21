Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.18. Approximately 243,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 537,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ameresco by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

