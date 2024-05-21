CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 52,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 41,266 shares.The stock last traded at $19.96 and had previously closed at $19.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $761.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 701.44% and a net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

