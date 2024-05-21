iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.02

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.02 and last traded at $139.96, with a volume of 357852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,223,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,722,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,091,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

