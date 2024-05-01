Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $677.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.7% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 11.5% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

