StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
