e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 727 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.4 %
ELF opened at $166.26 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.70 and a 200 day moving average of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
