AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 4,700 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.75 per share, with a total value of C$111,604.79.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52.

On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$24.00 on Thursday. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.50. The stock has a market cap of C$566.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.65.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

