Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGA stock opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $196.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

