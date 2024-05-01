LKQ Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

