Equities Analysts Set Expectations for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.