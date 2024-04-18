FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.34. Veritex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veritex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $8,144,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veritex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

