Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

NYSE:LUV opened at $25.94 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,185 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,512 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

