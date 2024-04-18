Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SM Energy’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.08. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $49.29 on Thursday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.