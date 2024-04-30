Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $103.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

