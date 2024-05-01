Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Stock Down 4.9 %

Olympic Steel stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $707.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.64. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.