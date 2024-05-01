PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $177.44 on Friday. PTC has a 12-month low of $124.42 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PTC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,823,000 after buying an additional 113,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PTC by 1,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PTC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after buying an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

