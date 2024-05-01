OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

OSIS stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

