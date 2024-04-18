PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) CEO Buys $90,000.00 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) CEO John Lai purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,288,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,155.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PetVivo Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PETV opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 1,319.59% and a negative net margin of 1,016.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo

About PetVivo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

