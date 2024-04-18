FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Boosted by Roth Capital

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lakeland Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LAKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

