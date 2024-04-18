Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

