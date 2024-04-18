Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives $57.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTLE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 497,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 197,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

