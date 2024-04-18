Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $82.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

