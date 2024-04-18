Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Outlook Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of OTLK opened at $8.61 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 277,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 183,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

