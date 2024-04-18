Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 514.63 ($6.41).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.66) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 370 ($4.61) to GBX 560 ($6.97) in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.07) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

BDEV stock opened at GBX 446 ($5.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 471.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 487.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,027.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 12,727.27%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

