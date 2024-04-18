MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MTY opened at C$46.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$44.48 and a 12 month high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

