MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MTY opened at C$46.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$44.48 and a 12 month high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.