Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.94.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$101.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

