DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 5,601 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,738. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.06%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

