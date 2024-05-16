Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of ANSYS worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.02. 115,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,107. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.08.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

