Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TEGNA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TEGNA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 298,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,266. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.50. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

