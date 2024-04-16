DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,387. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,500 shares of company stock worth $2,189,350. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

