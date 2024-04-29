Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $6.86 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.99. 575,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,646. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $103.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.